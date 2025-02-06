Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath will reunite for the final time this summer

Updated February 06, 2025 at 09:54 AM ET

Ozzy Osbourne is getting the band together for a final time.

Black Sabbath, the pioneers of heavy metal, will reunite in Birmingham, England on July 5. It'll be the first time in 20 years that the original lineup – Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Osbourne – plays a show together. And the reunion show will happen in the city where the band formed.

The show, dubbed "Back to the Beginning," will also feature dozens of performances, including fellow metal legends Metallica, Slayer and Pantera.

"It's my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Osbourne said in a press release. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020, canceled a tour in 2023 and said then that his touring days were over, citing struggles with his health.

His wife Sharon Osbourne told the BBC the show will be Ozzy Osbourne's final. "This is his full stop," she told the British news outlet.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Feb. 14. Proceeds from the show will go to various charities, including Cure Parkinson's and Birmingham Children's Hospital.

A full lineup can be found here.

