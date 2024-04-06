WDIY 2024 Spring Membership Drive Giveaway: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Tickets

Everyone who makes a contribution to WDIY's 2024 Spring Membership Drive will be eligible for our grand prize giveaway. We're giving away pairs of tickets to see Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey — "The Greatest Show on Earth" at the PPL Center in Allentown, November 1-3, 2024.

Yes, the circus is coming back to town. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey made headlines when it shut down in 2017 after 146 years. Now in 2024, the storied American institution has announced it is returning for a two-year cross-country run, featuring a "re-imagined" version of the live spectacle. All animals are gone from the show — save for a cute robotic dog. What hasn't gone anywhere are the heart-pounding stunts and larger-than-life aerial routines that still dazzle. In fact, Ringling has turned up the intensity, with bigger and better displays that include triangular high-wire, criss-cross flying trapeze, stunt bikes, a "tallest unicycle" 34-feet high, double wheel of destiny, human rocket, and more.

There will be plenty of laughs in the show too. Clowns will still be there, just sans face paint. And the Ukrainian comedy trio Equivokee will blend physical comedy and a modern take on circus classics like dance, juggling, and mime. In total there will be 75 performers from over 18 countries at the event. This circus — arguably America's most well-known — promises fun for kids and adults alike.

All Spring Membership Drive contributors will be emailed an entry form after the conclusion of the Drive with your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets. This is just our way of saying "thank you" for supporting WDIY.

Donations to WDIY's Spring Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings. Please email shamusm@wdiy.org for more information.