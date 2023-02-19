© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is it better to have more meetings at work or none at all?

By Andrea Hsu,
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published February 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST

Deleting meetings has become a thing, post-pandemic. But does wiping calendars clean make sense for everybody? Is there such a thing as a good meeting?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Hsu
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith