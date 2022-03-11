Which came first: dinosaurs or octopuses? The answer might surprise you

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Here's a question for you - which came first, the dinosaur or the octopus? Dinosaur seems like the obvious answer, right? But in Montana, scientists recently found a fossil that suggests otherwise. It's of an early ancestor of modern octopuses and lived about 330 million years ago before the age of dinosaurs. Researchers believe it had a sack filled with a dark liquid just like the ones today but also had 10 arms - really ink-redible (ph) stuff. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.