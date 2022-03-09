Cellist Yo-Yo Ma expresses his support for Ukraine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The cellist Yo-Yo Ma began his Monday performance at Washington's Kennedy Center in a special way. A full house stood as he played Ukraine's national anthem. The same day, he expressed his support with less fanfare. A passing cyclist noticed the musician playing outside the Russian Embassy alone. He was next to a sign that protesters had set up, declaring the street Zelenskyy Way.