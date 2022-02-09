3rd grader Dana Boone finds an innovative way to mark Black History Month

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. With the help of his mom, third-grader Dana Boone found a new way to mark Black History Month - the periodic table of Black history. Rather than elements, this table contains 90 Black history-makers, activists and innovators. Boone's mom said the idea was to learn about more people who have contributed to Black culture, like Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to desegregate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana.

