Shuttle - Congress

NPR's Larry Abramson reports the head of the nation's space agency appeared on Capitol Hill today to answer questions about the disaster that befell space shuttle Columbia. Sean O'Keefe told members of Congress that mission controllers did not see any data before the shuttle's re-entry to earth's atmosphere that warned of a possible catastrophe. He also said NASA will release the findings of an independent panel investigating the accident as soon as it reaches its conclusions.

Copyright 2003 NPR