Wolf Vetoes GOP-Backed Bill Blocking Municipalities from Restricting Using Natural Gas for Heating
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation he says would hamstring local towns and cities from addressing climate change. The Republican-sponsored bill would made it illegal for local municipalities to restrict the use of natural gas to heat buildings.
WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports the effort was part of a national campaign by the gas industry to maintain natural gas hook-ups.
(Original air-date: 7/19/22)