Wolf Vetoes GOP-Backed Bill Blocking Municipalities from Restricting Using Natural Gas for Heating

By Susan Phillips | WHYY
Published July 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
closeuppgw_1200x675-2-768x432.jpg
Nathaniel Hamilton
/
WHYY
Philadelphia Gas Works offices on Broad Street in South Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation he says would hamstring local towns and cities from addressing climate change. The Republican-sponsored bill would made it illegal for local municipalities to restrict the use of natural gas to heat buildings.

WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports the effort was part of a national campaign by the gas industry to maintain natural gas hook-ups.

(Original air-date: 7/19/22)

WHYY Regional News
Susan Phillips | WHYY
Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of political decisions on people's every day lives. She has worked as a reporter for WHYY since 2004. Susan's coverage of the 2008 Presidential election resulted in a story on the front page of the New York Times. In 2010 she traveled to Haiti to cover the earthquake. That same year she produced an award-winning series on Pennsylvania's natural gas rush called "The Shale Game." Along with her reporting partner Scott Detrow, she won the 2013 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Journalism Award for her work covering natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania. She has also won several Edward R. Murrow awards for her work with StateImpact. She recently returned from a year at MIT as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow. A graduate of Columbia School of Journalism, she earned her Bachelor's degree in International Relations from George Washington University.
