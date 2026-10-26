You Can See Everything | At the Movies

“You Can See Everything,” a documentary film about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, is directed by Nathan Fielder (feature directorial debut) and Lance Oppenheim (director, “Primetime”). Holmes agreed to let the film-makers inside her residence 34 days before she reported to prison to serve 11 to 14 years. Can you see everything? Not exactly. Paul Willistein reviews the documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/26/26)

