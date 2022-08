Bullet Train is a fast-paced film that takes place almost entirely on a high-speed train in Japan. Brad Pitt stars as a hired gun who must thwart other hired guns on the train. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action comedy thriller film.

(Original air-date: 8/22/22)