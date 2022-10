Marcelo Benatti is a rotating host for Blue Moon Cruising, Saturdays from 5 to 7 pm. He is also a board operator for WDIY's broadcast of NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday. His last experience with radio was at Bloomsburg University's WHSK The Husky, where he was a music host that played alternative music. Outside of WDIY, Marcelo has a career in supply chain and enjoys powerlifting, hiking, and watching Philly sports.