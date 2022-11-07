Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case About Pennsylvania’s Redistricting Process

The United States Supreme Court will not hear a case challenging how Pennsylvania’s legislative districts were drawn. As WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, the court’s order on Monday comes the week before elections to the state House and Senate using the new district lines.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-11-04/u-s-supreme-court-declines-challenge-pennsylvania-legislative-redistricting

(Original air-date: 11/4/22)