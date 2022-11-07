© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
PA State News

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case About Pennsylvania’s Redistricting Process

By Anne Danahy | WPSU
Published November 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST
2022-State-HouseOfReps-Districts.png
Contributed photo
/
Pennsylvania Department of State
A map of the 2022 Pennsylvania House of Representatives District

The United States Supreme Court will not hear a case challenging how Pennsylvania’s legislative districts were drawn. As WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, the court’s order on Monday comes the week before elections to the state House and Senate using the new district lines.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-11-04/u-s-supreme-court-declines-challenge-pennsylvania-legislative-redistricting

(Original air-date: 11/4/22)

Anne Danahy | WPSU
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
See stories by Anne Danahy | WPSU