PA State News

Without Evidence, GOP Rep. Perry Calls Department of Justice Corrupt

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published September 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
Ed Brown
Public Domain Via Wikimedia Commons
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building.

Midstate congressman Scott Perry, a focus of the Jan. 6 committee for his role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election, recently had his phone seized by the FBI. WITF's Robby Brod reports Perry is now saying, without citing evidence, that the Department of Justice is corrupt.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/01/pa-rep-scott-perry-calls-justice-department-corrupt-but-provides-no-evidence/

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
