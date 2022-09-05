Without Evidence, GOP Rep. Perry Calls Department of Justice Corrupt

Midstate congressman Scott Perry, a focus of the Jan. 6 committee for his role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election, recently had his phone seized by the FBI. WITF's Robby Brod reports Perry is now saying, without citing evidence, that the Department of Justice is corrupt.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/01/pa-rep-scott-perry-calls-justice-department-corrupt-but-provides-no-evidence/

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)