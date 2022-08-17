Mechanicsburg Woman Charged with Stealing Pelosi’s Laptop on Jan. 6 Denied Request to Change Trial Location

A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack wants her trial moved to a Pennsylvania court. WITF’s Robby Brod explains why a federal judge denied the request.

(Original air-date: 8/17/22)