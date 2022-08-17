© 2022
Mechanicsburg Woman Charged with Stealing Pelosi’s Laptop on Jan. 6 Denied Request to Change Trial Location

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published August 17, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack wants her trial moved to a Pennsylvania court. WITF’s Robby Brod explains why a federal judge denied the request.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/15/riley-williams-pa-woman-accused-of-stealing-pelosis-laptop-jan-6-denied-venue-change-for-trial/

(Original air-date: 8/17/22)

