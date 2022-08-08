Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts

Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/04/pennsylvanias-lowest-funded-school-districts-lay-out-their-plans-for-millions-in-new-funding/

(Original air-date: 8/8/22)