PA State News

Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published August 8, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
joshua-hoehne-CAokgx1GGKE-unsplash.jpg
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash

Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/04/pennsylvanias-lowest-funded-school-districts-lay-out-their-plans-for-millions-in-new-funding/

(Original air-date: 8/8/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
