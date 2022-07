Tuition bills for Pennsylvanians who go to Penn State or one of the other state-related universities will come with a new footnote. As WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, those schools have to tell the students they’re getting a discount — thanks to the state.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-07-26/pennsylvania-students-penn-state-state-related-universities-tuition-bill

(Original air-date: 7/28/22)