The trial against the accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter will likely begin next spring, according to the federal judge in the case. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports he plans to set a date this August.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/courts-justice/2022-06-29/pittsburgh-tree-of-life-shooting-trial-date

(Original air-date: 7/8/22)