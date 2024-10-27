Sunday Puzzle: Name the category

On-air challenge: Here are names of things that are in certain categories. Take the first two letters and reverse them. Then name something else in the same category that starts with those two letters,

Ex. Dress Verse --> ADDRESS, ADVERSE

Alpha Germany Parenthesis Amos Osmium Nationals Octahedron Defense "It Happened One Night" "Eleanor Rigby"

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Dickerson, of Tucson, Arizona. The city UTICA, NEW YORK, when spelled out, contains 12 letters, all of them different. Think of a well-known U.S. city, that when its name is spelled out, contains 13 letters, all of them different. Your answer doesn't have to match mine.

Challenge answer: Casper, Wyoming

Winner: John Meissner of Estes Park, Colorado

This week's challenge: Name a place somewhere on the globe -- in two words. Rearrange the letters of the first word to name some animals. The second word in the place name is something those animals sometimes do. What is it?

