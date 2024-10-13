Sunday Puzzle: The 'Pits' puzzle

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "The Pits." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word starts PI- and the second word starts with T-.

Ex. Jewelry and precious metals in a hidden chest --> Pirate Treasure

Where to sit for a meal at a park Light to moderate-size vehicle for hauling supplies Intimate conversation in bed Person who repairs a baby grand, for example Large part of an old television on which the image appears Physical condition in which the ends of the feet point inward Symbol of Maine that's shown on the state flag Prime minister of Canada in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s (and father of the current P.M.) Sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms are the most common ones Loose leaves that are packed into a small bowl and smoked Colored geometric shape that's a symbol for gay rights

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Joe Krozel, of Creve Coeur, Mo. Think of a place in America. Two words, 10 letters altogether. The first five letters read the same forward and backward. The last five letters spell something found in the body. What place is this?

Challenge answer: New England

Winner: Bob Jahn of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mike Selinker, of Renton, Wash. Think of something to drink whose name is a compound word. Delete the first letter of the first part and you'll get some athletes. Delete the first letter of the second part and you'll get where these athletes compete. What words are these?

