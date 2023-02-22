Save the Date: WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove

WDIY's is excited to announce the return of our annual party this spring! Save the date on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1 to 6 p.m. for WDIY's Family Fun Day — "Groovin' in the Grove" at South Mountain Grove in Allentown.

This outdoor event will celebrate WDIY's 28th anniversary on the air. Join us for live music from the Lehigh Valley's own The Large Flower Heads, playing the best music of the 1960s, along with food, drinks, and fun activities for all.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Watch WDIY's website for the ticket sale link. Current WDIY members have access to discounted tickets.

