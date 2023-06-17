'We're Modeling a Kind of Humanity On Stage': The Musical Collaborations of Reggie Harris and Pat Wictor

Folk singers-songwriters, storytellers, and musicians Reggie Harris and Pat Wictor recently brought their music and friendship to Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem.

Before they took the stage, Norm Williams chatted with Reggie and Pat

about their musical collaboration, engaging with the body politic through music, dialogue and action, being "in the moment" during a performance and connecting with the audience, and looking toward the future both as musicians and individuals.

(Original air-date: 6/6/2023)