'We're Modeling a Kind of Humanity On Stage': The Musical Collaborations of Reggie Harris and Pat Wictor

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published June 17, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT
Pat Wictor (left) and Reggie Harris (right)
Reggie Harris
/
Facebook
Pat Wictor (left) and Reggie Harris (right)

Folk singers-songwriters, storytellers, and musicians Reggie Harris and Pat Wictor recently brought their music and friendship to Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem.

Before they took the stage, Norm Williams chatted with Reggie and Pat
about their musical collaboration, engaging with the body politic through music, dialogue and action, being "in the moment" during a performance and connecting with the audience, and looking toward the future both as musicians and individuals.

(Original air-date: 6/6/2023)

Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
