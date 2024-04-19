"It's No Longer a Burden, It's a Beacon of Light" with Amanda Griem | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya sit down with Amanda Griem, the author of seven books highlighting Bipolar disorder and other mental illness. They talk about the value of writing and the ability to physically watch stresses leave your body by doing so.

Amanda also dives into the necessity for empathy in the world, the idea that everyone is dealing with their own emotional struggles, and the beauty of hope.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/18/24)