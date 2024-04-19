© 2024
"It's No Longer a Burden, It's a Beacon of Light" with Amanda Griem | YANA LV

By Brannagh Breslin,
Diya Sharma
Published April 19, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya sit down with Amanda Griem, the author of seven books highlighting Bipolar disorder and other mental illness. They talk about the value of writing and the ability to physically watch stresses leave your body by doing so.

Amanda also dives into the necessity for empathy in the world, the idea that everyone is dealing with their own emotional struggles, and the beauty of hope.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/18/24)

Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
See stories by Brannagh Breslin
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
See stories by Diya Sharma
