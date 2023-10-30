© 2023
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: The Youngers (2023)

By Carlos Benjamin
Published October 30, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
The Youngers at WDIY.
1 of 5  — IMG_4947.JPG
The Youngers at WDIY.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY
The Youngers at WDIY.
2 of 5  — IMG_4936.JPG
The Youngers at WDIY.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY
The Youngers at WDIY.
3 of 5  — IMG_4941.JPG
The Youngers at WDIY.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY
The Youngers at WDIY.
4 of 5  — IMG_4942.JPG
The Youngers at WDIY.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY
The Youngers at WDIY.
5 of 5  — IMG_4939.JPG
The Youngers at WDIY.
Shamus McGroggan / WDIY

Carlos Benjamin welcomes 4-piece Reading alt-country band The Youngers to the studio for a live performance and interview. The band discuss their latest album, Nashville Again, which hit #1 on the alt-country charts; their upcoming performance at Godfrey Daniels; and more.

(Original air-date: 10/27/2023)

WDIY Studio Sessions The YoungersGodfrey DanielsLive
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays from 3 to 5 pm. Prior to this, he was a 20-year host of The Blend, where he focused on new adult alternative music, including a weekly Rockabilly Roundup feature for five years. Carlos has hosted numerous performers for interviews and live on-air performances. His radio experience pre-dates WDIY, covering the explosive 80s music scene. He created and produced WDIY’s Culture Calendar for 10 years and continues to be plugged into the regional live music scene, extending that experience beyond the Lehigh Valley, most recently in Austin, Texas.
