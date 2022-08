The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is shining a light on elder financial abuse – one of the most challenging crimes to investigate. WESA’s Sarah Boden reports how a new investigative unit might lead to more convictions.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2022-08-22/pennsylvania-dept-of-aging-creates-new-unit-to-investigate-elder-financial-abuse

(Original air-date: 8/23/22)