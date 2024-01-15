Photos: See voters turn out for the Iowa caucuses

For many Republican Iowa voters the caucus is the first opportunity to weigh in on who they want to be their nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Candidates have been on the ground, however, the weather has made campaigning difficult, with events canceled or moved online instead.

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus.

As voters turned out Monday, the cold set in. Though temperatures hit -6 degrees in Sioux City, one of the largest Northwest precincts, there was a higher turnout than expected.

The doors opened at 7 p.m. CT across Iowa and voters started signing up to take part.

Here is a look on the ground:

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Voters signing up to caucus at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Voters waiting in line at a caucus site in West Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR A woman passing out stickers in support of Nikki Haley at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Voters gather at a caucus site to cast their votes in Wes Des Moines on Jan. 15, 2024

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images People pray as Andy Swanson (R), Caucus Site Leader, leads them at the start of the caucus on January 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Voters at the West Des Moines caucus site meet and speak to Eric Trump on Jan. 15, 2024.

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Iowans use the wall to fill out their registration paperwork on Caucuses night at Mitchell Elementary school on January 15, 2024 in Ames, Iowa.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Voters dropping their ballots into a brown bag at a West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Ballots are stacked on a desk after being counted by Republican caucus officials on January 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Ballots being collected and counted at a West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR A supporter of Donald Trump drives a decorated tractor outside of the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR A campaign sign for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the Iowa snow on Jan. 15, 2024.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

/ Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images / Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump celebrate at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Republican presidential candidate speaks to the crowd that has attended his Iowa watch party event in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis hold up signs at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy greets voters during a visit to a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley attended a campaign event to speak to voters in Iowa at the Country Lane Lodge on Jan. 14, 2024, in Adel, Iowa.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR "Pick Nikki" stickers being passed out at a campaign event for Nikki Haley in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024.

/ Michael Zamora/NPR / Michael Zamora/NPR Despite the frigid temperatures, Ron DeSantis was able to campaign at an event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Also on stage with him are Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and his wife, Casey DeSantis, right.