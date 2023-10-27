Sweden wants the world to know that it is not Switzerland

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Sweden wants the world to know they are not Switzerland. Both are in Europe and both start with the letters S and W. Sweden's tourist board, though, has released a satirical video illustrating their differences with the Swiss. Still, according to a past study conducted by the Swedish Tourist Board in the U.S., half of respondents thought the two countries might be the same. I wonder if Australia and Austria have the same problem. #AmericansNeedGeography.

