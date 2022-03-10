I’m Immunocompromised. How Does a Mask Protect Me if No One Else Wears One?

Pandemic restrictions are loosening up across the Delaware Valley. Philadelphia and its suburbs, Delaware, New Jersey, all have lifted indoor mask mandates, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines.

The CDC suggests that immunocompromised people confer with their doctors to decide if they should wear masks or not. But that has left some feeling left behind as they look to life ahead among the unmasked.

Emily Rizzo of WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk reports.

(Original air-date: 3/10/22)