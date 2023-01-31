© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published January 31, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST
brad-weaver-rVQk1JYJ8iA-unsplash.jpg
Brad Weaver
/
Unsplash

Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.

He let the measure become law without signing it, and in response, ordered a review of how well drillers are following the state’s rules to protect health and the environment. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the analysis is now out–and it shows most drillers are ignoring regulations.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/24/23)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
See stories by Rachel McDevitt | WITF