PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says

Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.

He let the measure become law without signing it, and in response, ordered a review of how well drillers are following the state’s rules to protect health and the environment. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the analysis is now out–and it shows most drillers are ignoring regulations.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/24/23)