PA State News

In PA County Jails, People with Mental Illness Are Routinely Met with Pepper Spray and Stun Guns

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published October 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash.jpg
Ye Jinghan
/
Unsplash

In county jails across Pennsylvania, people living with mental illness are routinely pepper-sprayed, restrained and shocked with stun guns.

WITF’s Brett Sholtis spent 10 months looking into the issue and found corrections officers are using physical force on people who may be unable to follow orders due to a mental health condition.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/12/pennsylvania-jails-mental-illness-pepper-spray-stun-guns/

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)

PA State News
Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
