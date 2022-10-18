In PA County Jails, People with Mental Illness Are Routinely Met with Pepper Spray and Stun Guns

In county jails across Pennsylvania, people living with mental illness are routinely pepper-sprayed, restrained and shocked with stun guns.

WITF’s Brett Sholtis spent 10 months looking into the issue and found corrections officers are using physical force on people who may be unable to follow orders due to a mental health condition.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/12/pennsylvania-jails-mental-illness-pepper-spray-stun-guns/

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)