PA State News

Public Briefed on Fracking Health Studies, Despite No-Show from Pitt, DOH

By Reid Frazier
Published October 11, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT
brad-weaver-rVQk1JYJ8iA-unsplash.jpg
Brad Weaver
/
Unsplash

Around 100 local residents came to a public forum in Washington County about state-funded studies into fracking’s impact on public health Wednesday night, The forum was held despite the fact that none of the researchers working on the studies were present.

For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/06/public-briefed-on-fracking-health-studies-despite-no-show-from-pitt-doh/

(Original air-date: 10/7/22)

PA State News
Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
