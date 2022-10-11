Around 100 local residents came to a public forum in Washington County about state-funded studies into fracking’s impact on public health Wednesday night, The forum was held despite the fact that none of the researchers working on the studies were present.

For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/06/public-briefed-on-fracking-health-studies-despite-no-show-from-pitt-doh/

(Original air-date: 10/7/22)