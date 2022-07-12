Psychiatrists, Children’s Groups Condemn ‘False and Harmful’ Efforts to Link Mass Shootings, Mental Illness

Dozens of national groups that focus on children’s mental health and education are criticizing recent comments from elected leaders that attempt to connect mass shootings to mental illness. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports, they say such comments are harming efforts to help the people living with mental health issues.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/08/child-psychiatry-groups-condemn-efforts-to-link-mass-shootings-with-mental-health-issues/

(Original air-date: 7/12/22)