© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Psychiatrists, Children’s Groups Condemn ‘False and Harmful’ Efforts to Link Mass Shootings, Mental Illness

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published July 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
chip-vincent-sZyojGH31U0-unsplash.jpg
Chip Vincent
/
Unsplash

Dozens of national groups that focus on children’s mental health and education are criticizing recent comments from elected leaders that attempt to connect mass shootings to mental illness. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports, they say such comments are harming efforts to help the people living with mental health issues.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/08/child-psychiatry-groups-condemn-efforts-to-link-mass-shootings-with-mental-health-issues/

(Original air-date: 7/12/22)

PA State News
Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
See stories by Brett Sholtis | WITF