Since the beginning of the pandemic, enrollment in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program increased by more than 600,000 people. But, WESA’s Kate Giammarise says some of those people will be at risk of losing their coverage later this year.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-03-02/as-covid-19-subsides-thousands-of-pennsylvanians-could-lose-medicaid-coverage

(Original air-date: 3/4/22)