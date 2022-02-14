Despite January School Closures, When Families Will Get Help for Missed School Meals Is Still Unclear

The Pandemic-EBT program sends money to families to make up for the school lunches children missed while learning remotely. But, despite numerous school closures last month, WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports it's unclear when families will get assistance.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-01-24/despite-january-school-closures-its-unclear-when-families-will-get-help-for-missed-school-meals

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)