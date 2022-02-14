© 2022
PA State News

Despite January School Closures, When Families Will Get Help for Missed School Meals Is Still Unclear

By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published February 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST
Unsplash

The Pandemic-EBT program sends money to families to make up for the school lunches children missed while learning remotely. But, despite numerous school closures last month, WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports it's unclear when families will get assistance.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-01-24/despite-january-school-closures-its-unclear-when-families-will-get-help-for-missed-school-meals

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)

PA State News
Kate Giammarise | WESA
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
