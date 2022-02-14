© 2022
Closed Social Service Offices Continue Placing Hardships on Millions Who Need Help

WDIY | By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published February 14, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST
In 2019, more than 43 million Americans relied on Social Security field offices to apply for disability or retirement benefits in-person. But two years into the pandemic, those offices are still closed. WESA’s Kate Giammarise says that’s caused a hardship for many who need help.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-02-09/i-cant-get-no-support-from-these-guys-closed-social-security-offices-pose-a-hardship-for-many

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)

PA State News
Kate Giammarise | WESA
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
