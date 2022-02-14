Closed Social Service Offices Continue Placing Hardships on Millions Who Need Help
In 2019, more than 43 million Americans relied on Social Security field offices to apply for disability or retirement benefits in-person. But two years into the pandemic, those offices are still closed. WESA’s Kate Giammarise says that’s caused a hardship for many who need help.
Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-02-09/i-cant-get-no-support-from-these-guys-closed-social-security-offices-pose-a-hardship-for-many
(Original air-date: 2/14/22)