Closed Social Service Offices Continue Placing Hardships on Millions Who Need Help

In 2019, more than 43 million Americans relied on Social Security field offices to apply for disability or retirement benefits in-person. But two years into the pandemic, those offices are still closed. WESA’s Kate Giammarise says that’s caused a hardship for many who need help.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)