Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 6 to 7 p.m.

NPR presents Hip-Hop 50, marking a half-century of one of the biggest driving forces in popular culture.

Host Juana Summers takes us to the Bronx community room where it all got started — where DJ Kool Herc became known for spinning records focusing on percussive “breaks” in the music (hence “break dancing”). With his friend “Coke La Rock” shouting out rhymes on the microphone over the beat, their parties gave way to rap.

Interviews in this special include DJ Kool Herc and DJ Jazzy Jeff, as well as Moses Edinborough, director and producer of Yo MTV Raps, all of whom were at the first party when hip hop was born. Interviews will also feature authors and music historians Jeff Chang, Jay Quan, Nelson George and Dan Charna.

