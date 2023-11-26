© 2023
Sunday Puzzle: TA-ke That!

By Will Shortz
Published November 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that starts with the letters TA-, as in "teaching assistant." Get them from their anagrams.

Ex. BLEAT --> TABLE

1. STATE

2. PRATE

3. TITAN

4. TONAL

5. ATTIC

6. LATTICE

7. ALPINIST

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Joseph Young, who conducts the blog Puzzleria!. Name a musical instrument + part of that instrument. Drop the last letter of the instrument. Then rearrange all the remaining letters to name another musical instrument. What was it?

Challenge answer: Cello + bow --> cowbell

Winner: Tobias Duncan of San Cristobal, New Mexico.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tom Helfrick, of Sacramento. Think of a common sign seen along a highway. Rearrange the letters to name something inside a car.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 30th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
