Sunday Puzzle: TA-ke That!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that starts with the letters TA-, as in "teaching assistant." Get them from their anagrams.

Ex. BLEAT --> TABLE

1. STATE

2. PRATE

3. TITAN

4. TONAL

5. ATTIC

6. LATTICE

7. ALPINIST

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Joseph Young, who conducts the blog Puzzleria!. Name a musical instrument + part of that instrument. Drop the last letter of the instrument. Then rearrange all the remaining letters to name another musical instrument. What was it?

Challenge answer: Cello + bow --> cowbell

Winner: Tobias Duncan of San Cristobal, New Mexico.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tom Helfrick, of Sacramento. Think of a common sign seen along a highway. Rearrange the letters to name something inside a car.

