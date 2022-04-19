WHYY Regional News Delaware Legislature Passes Paid Family and Medical Leave for Workers By Cris Barrish | WHYY Published April 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 2:02 Cris Barrish / WHYY Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (at podium) and Dawn Huckelbridge of Paid Leave for All (in maroon dress) were staunch advocates of the measure. Delaware became the 11th state to approve paid family and medical leave for workers. WHYY's Cris Barrish reports.(Original air-date: 4/18/22)