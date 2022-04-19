© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the Spring Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🎧
WHYY Regional News

Delaware Legislature Passes Paid Family and Medical Leave for Workers

By Cris Barrish | WHYY
Published April 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
delaware-paid-leave-sarah-mcbride-c-barrish-768x576.jpeg
Cris Barrish
/
WHYY
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (at podium) and Dawn Huckelbridge of Paid Leave for All (in maroon dress) were staunch advocates of the measure.

Delaware became the 11th state to approve paid family and medical leave for workers. WHYY's Cris Barrish reports.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)

WHYY Regional News
Cris Barrish | WHYY
Cris Barrish, a national award-winning investigative reporter, covers stories about Delaware.
See stories by Cris Barrish | WHYY