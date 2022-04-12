500,000 Pennsylvanians on Medicaid Risk Losing Health Coverage When COVID-19 Emergency Ends

For the past two years, people on Medicaid in Pennsylvania have been guaranteed continued health coverage, even if they’re no longer eligible. That’s because states have to keep everyone on Medicaid while the country is under a public health emergency.

But that COVID-19 emergency status is likely ending soon — and state officials predict at least 500,000 Pennsylvanians will lose their health insurance when it does. WHYY’s Nina Feldman reports.

(Original air-date: 4/12/22)