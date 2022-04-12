© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive. Less than $5,600 to go! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
WHYY Regional News

500,000 Pennsylvanians on Medicaid Risk Losing Health Coverage When COVID-19 Emergency Ends

By Nina Feldman | WHYY
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
2021-01-08-k-paynter-convention-center-vaccine-opening-8-768x512.jpg
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY

For the past two years, people on Medicaid in Pennsylvania have been guaranteed continued health coverage, even if they’re no longer eligible. That’s because states have to keep everyone on Medicaid while the country is under a public health emergency.

But that COVID-19 emergency status is likely ending soon — and state officials predict at least 500,000 Pennsylvanians will lose their health insurance when it does. WHYY’s Nina Feldman reports.

(Original air-date: 4/12/22)

WHYY Regional News
Nina Feldman | WHYY
Nina Feldman covers health for WHYY, where her reporting has focused on the opioid epidemic, disparities in health care, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic. Before coming to Philadelphia in 2018, she worked in public radio in New Orleans.
See stories by Nina Feldman | WHYY