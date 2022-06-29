© 2022
Jan. 6 Committee Says Scott Perry Was Involved in a Plan to Remove U.S. Attorney General

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published June 29, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

A congressional panel looking into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power has shed light on the key role midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry played.

WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports the House Jan.6 Select Committee says Perry was part of a scheme to replace U.S. Attorney General Jeff Rosen with someone willing to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/24/just-say-it-was-corrupt-and-3-other-takeaways-from-thursdays-jan-6-hearing/

(Original air-date: 6/29/22)

Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
