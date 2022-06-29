Jan. 6 Committee Says Scott Perry Was Involved in a Plan to Remove U.S. Attorney General

A congressional panel looking into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power has shed light on the key role midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry played.

WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports the House Jan.6 Select Committee says Perry was part of a scheme to replace U.S. Attorney General Jeff Rosen with someone willing to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/24/just-say-it-was-corrupt-and-3-other-takeaways-from-thursdays-jan-6-hearing/

(Original air-date: 6/29/22)