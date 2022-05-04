Reading Residents Look for Answers Amid Wave of Gun Violence

Cities across the commonwealth have seen a swell in gun violence from the winter through the spring. WITF’s Latino communities reporter Anthony Orozco presents this soundscape from a community meeting of Reading parents looking for ways to stop shootings.

In this report you will hear, in order of appearance:



Anti-violence activist Seleda Simmons

Chaplain James Civil

Reading School District mother Chavonna Cooper

Reading resident Dan Agusto

Former youth educator Natalie Rivera

(Original air-date: 5/4/22)