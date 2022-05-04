Reading Residents Look for Answers Amid Wave of Gun Violence
Cities across the commonwealth have seen a swell in gun violence from the winter through the spring. WITF’s Latino communities reporter Anthony Orozco presents this soundscape from a community meeting of Reading parents looking for ways to stop shootings.
In this report you will hear, in order of appearance:
- Anti-violence activist Seleda Simmons
- Chaplain James Civil
- Reading School District mother Chavonna Cooper
- Reading resident Dan Agusto
- Former youth educator Natalie Rivera
(Original air-date: 5/4/22)