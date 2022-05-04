© 2022
PA State News

Reading Residents Look for Answers Amid Wave of Gun Violence

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published May 4, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT
chip-vincent-sZyojGH31U0-unsplash.jpg
Chip Vincent
/
Unsplash

Cities across the commonwealth have seen a swell in gun violence from the winter through the spring. WITF’s Latino communities reporter Anthony Orozco presents this soundscape from a community meeting of Reading parents looking for ways to stop shootings.

In this report you will hear, in order of appearance:

  • Anti-violence activist Seleda Simmons
  • Chaplain James Civil
  • Reading School District mother Chavonna Cooper
  • Reading resident Dan Agusto
  • Former youth educator Natalie Rivera

(Original air-date: 5/4/22)

Anthony Orozco | WITF
Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
