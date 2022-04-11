Expiration of Pandemic Free School Lunch Rules Leaves Advocates Fearful That More Kids Could Go Hungry

During the pandemic, the federal government relaxed certain rules to make it easier for schools to get food to needy children. But WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports, these changes are set to expire, which advocates fear will mean more hungry kids.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/education/2022-04-01/end-of-pandemic-era-free-lunches-could-mean-more-hungry-kids-in-schools-advocates-warn

