PA State News

Expiration of Pandemic Free School Lunch Rules Leaves Advocates Fearful That More Kids Could Go Hungry

By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published April 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
During the pandemic, the federal government relaxed certain rules to make it easier for schools to get food to needy children. But WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports, these changes are set to expire, which advocates fear will mean more hungry kids.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/education/2022-04-01/end-of-pandemic-era-free-lunches-could-mean-more-hungry-kids-in-schools-advocates-warn

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)

Kate Giammarise | WESA
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
