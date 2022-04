GOP Lawmakers Move to Block PA’s Entrance Into RGGI Program, Offer Federal Money Instead

State lawmakers are advancing a measure to block Governor Tom Wolf’s climate plan. It would keep Pennsylvania from joining a regional program to cut emissions from power plants. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports while Wolf has vetoed a similar attempt before, this time Republicans say they’re offering a solution.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/03/30/lawmakers-move-to-block-pennsylvania-from-climate-program-offer-federal-money-instead/

(Original air-date: 4/4/22)