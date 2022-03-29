Efforts Underway to Attract More Climate Tech, Advanced Manufacturing Companies to Pennsylvania

As the economy shifts to a low-carbon and digitized future, state and local officials say they're hustling more than ever to land these types of businesses. But WESA’s An-Li Herring reports some say a more aggressive playbook is needed.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/economy-business/2022-03-25/the-battle-for-new-industrial-investment-is-fierce-is-southwestern-pennsylvania-ready-to-compete

(Original air-date: 3/29/22)