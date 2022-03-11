Pitt Study Examines Transparency, Risks of Municipalities Using AI Algorithms

Many Pennsylvania municipalities use algorithms to help make decisions about things like pretrial detainment and child welfare referrals. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports, a new study from Pitt’s Institute for Cyber Law, Policy and Security looks at the risks of replacing humans with AI.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-03-09/pitt-task-force-calls-for-transparency-public-input-when-government-agencies-use-algorithms

(Original air-date: 3/11/22)