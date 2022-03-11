© 2022
PA State News

Pitt Study Examines Transparency, Risks of Municipalities Using AI Algorithms

By Kiley Koscinski | WESA
Published March 11, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST
Many Pennsylvania municipalities use algorithms to help make decisions about things like pretrial detainment and child welfare referrals. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports, a new study from Pitt’s Institute for Cyber Law, Policy and Security looks at the risks of replacing humans with AI.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-03-09/pitt-task-force-calls-for-transparency-public-input-when-government-agencies-use-algorithms

(Original air-date: 3/11/22)

PA State News
Kiley Koscinski | WESA
Kiley Koscinski is a reporter for 90.5 WESA. She covers breaking stories from a variety of realms in Pittsburgh; with specific interest in the growing technology sector. She has previously produced Morning Edition and The Confluence for 90.5 WESA. Before that she worked as a producer and assignment desk editor at NewsRadio 1020 KDKA. Kiley completed her undergraduate studies at Point Park University.
