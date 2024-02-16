© 2024
What happens when a wind farm comes to a coal town?

By Michael Levitt,
Kat LonsdorfTinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST

Coal jobs have been declining for generations. Now in the town of Keyser, West Virginia, there's a different energy source on the horizon.

Michael Levitt
Kat Lonsdorf
Tinbete Ermyas
Ari Shapiro
