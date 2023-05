Picture a mobility device that looks a bit like a cross between a walker and a wheelchair. It has wheels, it has a seat, but it can transform in ways that allow people to use it sitting down or standing up.

It’s called “The Zeen” and it was developed by a Greater Philadelphian who already has one famous invention tied to his name. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard reports.

(Original air-date: 4/17/23)