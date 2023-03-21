© 2023
WHYY Regional News

‘Mini Nurse Academy’ Debuts at Philly School to Introduce Black and Brown Students to the Field of Nursing

By Nicole Leonard | WHYY
Published March 21, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
Angel McCullough, director of nursing at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, leads a Mini Nurse Academy at General George G. Meade School in North Central Philadelphia.

Only about 8% of registered nurses in the U.S. are Black. The number has been growing, but it’s still low given that Black people make up about 14% of the country’s population.

A program aimed at Black and brown school children aims to interest them in the profession - at a young age to spark their interest early. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard visited the program at a school in Philadelphia.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)

WHYY Regional News
Nicole Leonard | WHYY
Nicole Leonard is a health and science reporter for WHYY News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 after covering health care for Connecticut Public Radio. Before that, she was the health reporter for the Press of Atlantic City.
