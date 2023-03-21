‘Mini Nurse Academy’ Debuts at Philly School to Introduce Black and Brown Students to the Field of Nursing

Only about 8% of registered nurses in the U.S. are Black. The number has been growing, but it’s still low given that Black people make up about 14% of the country’s population.

A program aimed at Black and brown school children aims to interest them in the profession - at a young age to spark their interest early. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard visited the program at a school in Philadelphia.

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)