AG Shapiro Criminally Charges Mariner East Builder Over Waterway Pollution, Property Damage

By Susan Phillips | WHYY
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
A sign warns visitors to Marsh Creek Lake at the entrance of Marsh Creek Lake State Park in Chester County, Pa., where thousands of gallons of drilling mud spilled due to construction of the Mariner East pipeline.

Mariner East pipeline builder Energy Transfer is convicted of dozens of criminal charges related to construction of its natural gas liquids line across Pennsylvania. The unusual case took aim at the company after it polluted waterways and damaged property across the 350-mile length of the project. WHYY StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Susan Phillips reports the plea includes additional funds for water restoration.

(Original air-date: 8/9/22)

