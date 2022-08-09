AG Shapiro Criminally Charges Mariner East Builder Over Waterway Pollution, Property Damage
Mariner East pipeline builder Energy Transfer is convicted of dozens of criminal charges related to construction of its natural gas liquids line across Pennsylvania. The unusual case took aim at the company after it polluted waterways and damaged property across the 350-mile length of the project. WHYY StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Susan Phillips reports the plea includes additional funds for water restoration.
(Original air-date: 8/9/22)