NJ Conservationists Seek to Find — And Protect — Endangered Bog Turtles

Conservationists in New Jersey have been trying for years to save a tiny, endangered animal from extinction – the bog turtle. No more than four inches long, these creatures face threats from land development, pollution, and invasive species. That’s why environmentalists have been working to restore their habitat.

WHYY's Zoe Read went with them into the field, to see how their efforts are paying off.

(Original air-date: 6/7/22)