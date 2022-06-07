© 2022
NJ Conservationists Seek to Find — And Protect — Endangered Bog Turtles

By Zoë Read | WHYY
Published June 7, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT
The bog turtle, the official reptile of the state of New Jersey.

Conservationists in New Jersey have been trying for years to save a tiny, endangered animal from extinction – the bog turtle. No more than four inches long, these creatures face threats from land development, pollution, and invasive species. That’s why environmentalists have been working to restore their habitat.

WHYY's Zoe Read went with them into the field, to see how their efforts are paying off.

(Original air-date: 6/7/22)

Zoë Read | WHYY
Zoë Read is WHYY’s watershed reporter. She joined WHYY in 2015 as a multimedia reporter covering Delaware news for the web and FM.
