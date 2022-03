There’s a big question at the heart of Mehmet Oz’s campaign to be the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s open US Senate seat. Can a rich guy with a famous TV show win over the commonwealth’s voters?

WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports that of course…this wouldn’t be the first time it happened. She went to an Oz town hall in western Pennsylvania to see how some GOP voters are feeling.

(Original air-date: 2/22/22)